Mr Woody

We’ve had Mr and Mrs Woody Woodpecker in the garden at the same time this week more often than usual. Catching them both in the frame has proved impossible; I think they also see the glint of the lens and fly off the minute I lift the camera. I think, but have no way of knowing, that they might have young in the nest as they are in so often. This time last year I was watching and photographing them feed their young male chick on the maples. I hope I get the chance to see that again this year.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
