361 / 365
Set Up
Been a few questions this month as to how I’m taking the shots for what is becoming a month of hi or low key flower photographs.
Here’s a quick iPhone photograph of the set up in the conservatory of Carole’s studio for today’s California Poppy shot.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2184
photos
168
followers
203
following
98% complete
Tags
studio
,
indoor
,
makeshift
,
how-its-done
Joan Robillard
ace
Impressive
July 7th, 2021
KV
ace
Nice setup.
July 7th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, very cool. I’m so impressed.
July 7th, 2021
