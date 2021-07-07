Previous
Set Up by phil_sandford
Set Up

Been a few questions this month as to how I’m taking the shots for what is becoming a month of hi or low key flower photographs.

Here’s a quick iPhone photograph of the set up in the conservatory of Carole’s studio for today’s California Poppy shot.

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Joan Robillard ace
Impressive
July 7th, 2021  
KV ace
Nice setup.
July 7th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, very cool. I’m so impressed.
July 7th, 2021  
