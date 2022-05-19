Previous
Ground Zero by phil_sandford
Ground Zero

This is the pub in Salisbury where KGB Agents poisoned the former Russian Military Officer, and Double Agent, Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with the Novichok Nerve Agent.

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Such a beautiful place for such a heinous deed.
May 19th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Such a beautiful city devastated by that, then Covid.
May 19th, 2022  
