My Garden May 2022

Another photograph of my garden a month on from the last one. Other than the dahlias everything is now in bloom; the tulips and daffodils have obviously gone over. I have around 24 Gladioli and 12 new Dahlias to put out sometime this weekend along with a few Sunflowers.



The Variegated Maples are in full leaf now, compared to last month and the Magnolia has maybe 1 or 2 late flowers still in bloom.



