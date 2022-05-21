Previous
My Garden May 2022 by phil_sandford
Photo 450

My Garden May 2022

Another photograph of my garden a month on from the last one. Other than the dahlias everything is now in bloom; the tulips and daffodils have obviously gone over. I have around 24 Gladioli and 12 new Dahlias to put out sometime this weekend along with a few Sunflowers.

The Variegated Maples are in full leaf now, compared to last month and the Magnolia has maybe 1 or 2 late flowers still in bloom.

If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, then click on the tag philsgarden
Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful Phil , and great to see the changes of the seasons in the garden - keep up the good work !
May 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 22nd, 2022  
