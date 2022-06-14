Previous
Next
Sunset Over Wheal Coates by phil_sandford
Photo 458

Sunset Over Wheal Coates

Whenever we come to Cornwall we will generally find ourselves perched on the cliffs above the pumping station of Wheal Coates tin mine late in the evening to catch the sunset.

This was tonights. Not three bad methinks.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise