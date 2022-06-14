Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 458
Sunset Over Wheal Coates
Whenever we come to Cornwall we will generally find ourselves perched on the cliffs above the pumping station of Wheal Coates tin mine late in the evening to catch the sunset.
This was tonights. Not three bad methinks.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2642
photos
174
followers
207
following
125% complete
View this month »
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
Latest from all albums
455
2121
456
2122
457
2123
2124
458
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Taken
14th June 2022 9:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
cornwall
,
wheal-coates
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
June 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close