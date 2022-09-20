Sign up
Photo 496
Byland Abbey
A shot of the understated Byland Abbey just down the road from Riveaulx. That round window must have been spectacular
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
FC3582
Taken
17th September 2022 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dji-mini
,
byland-abbey
Hazel
ace
Love it!
September 29th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 29th, 2022
