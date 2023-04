Friday Night

Under the lights is always an excellent occasion.



Last 16 round in the Heineken European Cup (loosely European as for reasons known to nobody, this season and next, some South African sides are in the mix) between Tigers and Scotland (okay, Edinburgh, but they’re near as damnit the full Scotland side) in atrocious weather saw a game for the purists, an arm wrestle and Tigers came out on top 16-6.