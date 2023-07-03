Previous
Sea Holly by phil_sandford
Photo 565

Sea Holly

Just the one sea holly, or Eryngium, is in bloom, the others are nowhere near as far forward as this one is
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Phil Sandford

Annie D ace
what a lovely flower
July 4th, 2023  
