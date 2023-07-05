Previous
Final Score by phil_sandford
Final Score

Eye Surgeon 2 Cataracts 0

Nothing more than a diary entry, and again, not a request for sympathy.

This one, the left eye, wasn’t the same as the other eye, evident by the gauze dressing that I didn’t have 4 weeks ago. I was trying to explain it to the nurse as I was waiting to go back down to the recovery room, and the surgeon overheard me. He explained that the injected anaesthetic had worked too well and the eye had totally gone to sleep and I that had no way of controlling it. The eyeball couldn’t move, the lids couldn’t close, and as such, I would not be able to blink; hence the gauze dressing.

I’m hoping when I have an opticians appointment in about four or five weeks, I will no longer need glasses other than reading.
Phil Sandford

Babs ace
You must be glad it is all over now. You look more llike a pirate this time around.
July 6th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Did you have cataract surgery? I personally have had this done in both eyes and together they are supreme with no spectacles! Need the glass to read though. Your poor eye!
July 6th, 2023  
