Day 1

This one smarts a tad; with the gauze dressing on last night, it has also ‘gunked’ up quite considerably (this was after my live in (retired) nurse cleaned it as best she could). Have popped a few Paracetemol this time round, did last time also, but not this much. Hoping it settles down as quickly as the other eye did



And yep, you can still see the arrow the surgeon drew on my forehead pointing at the eye to be fixed.