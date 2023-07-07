Previous
Nanny & Lucy by phil_sandford
Photo 568

Nanny & Lucy

Not in the slightest bit interested in the film I’m watching. Called them both to look up from their phones and to smile ……..

Thanks for dropping by.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely candid
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise