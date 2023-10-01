Sign up
Photo 611
Cheers
On Lincolnshire Day, can’t think of a better way of ending it than with a large Gin and Tonic from The Lincolnshire Distillery.
Thanks for dropping by.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st October 2023 8:43pm
Tags
weekend
,
drink
,
g&t
,
distilery
Leslie
ace
Lovely imagine and I just love those glasses
October 1st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Sweet, I need a drink!
October 1st, 2023
