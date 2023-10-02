IBCC

There are 57,861 names recorded at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) on these huge metal sheets, commemorating those who gave their lives serving with Bomber Command during WW2. Not the Battle of Britain, not Arnhem, not Dunkirk, not the Normandy Landings, just those who died with Bomber Command, almost fifty eight thousand young men.



80 years ago if you threw a stone there was a good chance that it would land in an RAF Station, it’s not known as Bomber County for nothing.



There are 2 Sandfords engraved, neither are family. Two of my Uncles flew with Bomber Command, in Lancasters, my Father’s eldest brother Tony and his elder sister’s husband, ‘Timber’ both survived the war.



