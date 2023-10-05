Previous
Glacial Ridge Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 613

Glacial Ridge Sunset

From the other evening looking across into Nottinghamshire over the River Trent.

5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Phil Sandford

