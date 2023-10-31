Sign up
Photo 616
Photo 616
Black & White October
Have always liked Black and White photography and thought I’d spend the month of October doing just that; thanks for your comments over the month.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3354
photos
155
followers
166
following
168% complete
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
616
2628
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
collage
,
blackandwhiteoctober
Suzanne
ace
Congratulations
October 31st, 2023
