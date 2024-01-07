Dunham Toll Bridge

Across the River Trent a decent short cut to Nottingham from Lincoln (but not today).



Road was formally closed on Thursday evening when the River Trent burst its banks and flooded across the A57 road. The house you can see in the photograph was flooded in 2007 and paid a small fortune to have a bund, surrounding the entire house, installed, which as you can see, worked.



I drove through 3 road closure signs, with bollards, that I had to chicane through to get to the water’s edge to launch the drone. The 3 teenage lads in the white car yesterday evening had to have done the same, but chose to try and drive through five feet (1.54m) of flood water, change their mind and try to do a 3 point turn to get out (at which time the car died). The water is receding, it was up to the roof of the car as they entered the water. On the rear windscreen is a ticket from Lincoln Constabulary who have reported the driver for careless driving.



So many people have had their property flooded this time around, across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire (and in the south of England). Building on flood planes has to stop and the neglect of our waterways (not bothering to dredge) has to be addressed.



