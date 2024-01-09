Handover Takeover

Another of my ‘way back when’ photographs.



This was December of 1995 in the dying days of the United Nations Protection Force (UNPROFOR) in the Former Republic of Yugoslavia. The war in Bosnia, between the Serbs, Croatians and Muslims of Bosnia had been raging since 1992. I was in the last week of my 6-7 month deployment and handing over to Paul (who I’d last seen on my SSgt Supervisor’s course in 1992). The photograph was taken just north of the Kupres Tunnel just as we’d finished putting snow chains on the Landrover; it was taken by Maj John Doyle, the British Army’s Security Officer who was out on a visit that week.



Carole would probably say that this tour changed me more than any others that I did in my years of service and I’d possibly agree with her. It wasn’t a pleasant or enjoyable time during which I lost all respect and belief in the United Nations. The day before I flew out of Theatre, overnight we painted our bright white vehicles green, black and white and swapped the light blue berets of the UN for our British Army berets and in the space of a few hours of darkness the UN departed Bosnia and NATO arrived (with the same personnel). I wear a medal for those 6-7 months, with no pride in it.



If you got this far in the narrative, thanks for reading.



