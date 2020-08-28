Genius Square

We have the grandchildren for the weekend.



I introduced Lucy-anne to Genius Square this afternoon. It consists of 2 boards, each with 6x6 spaces. A set of 7 round markers and 9 wooden coloured pre-shaped pieces. You throw a set of 7 dice, place the round markers in the square that the dice say, so A3, D5, E1 etc. You then have to, with the 7 fixed wooden shapes, fill in the gaps. The game says, that no matter where the dice say to put the round markers, it is ALWAYS possible to complete the board, sometimes with more than one solution.



It took 3 games before Lucy finished her board before I had finished mine. A very clevwr young lady. Even after I had completed the board, she insisted on working it out and she finished every time, often as I said, with a different solution to the one I had come up with.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.