Genius Square by phil_sandford
Genius Square

We have the grandchildren for the weekend.

I introduced Lucy-anne to Genius Square this afternoon. It consists of 2 boards, each with 6x6 spaces. A set of 7 round markers and 9 wooden coloured pre-shaped pieces. You throw a set of 7 dice, place the round markers in the square that the dice say, so A3, D5, E1 etc. You then have to, with the 7 fixed wooden shapes, fill in the gaps. The game says, that no matter where the dice say to put the round markers, it is ALWAYS possible to complete the board, sometimes with more than one solution.

It took 3 games before Lucy finished her board before I had finished mine. A very clevwr young lady. Even after I had completed the board, she insisted on working it out and she finished every time, often as I said, with a different solution to the one I had come up with.

28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Phil Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
I’ve never heard of this game but it sounds great. How old is Lucy-Anne ( just thinking of my grandchildren).
August 28th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
That sounds fun. Good brain work also.
August 28th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
@susiemc Lucy’s 9. The game is 6+ (can be played with 1 or 2 people)

Available on Amazon Uk

The Genius Square - STEM puzzle game by The Happy Puzzle Company https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07KCDBJTX/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_XqtsFbWZ8JAJ0
August 28th, 2020  
