Hellebore by phil_sandford
Hellebore

Another typical Monday, busy. I did log off for lunch (at around 2pm) and popped into the garden and snipped off the only decent looking Hellebore around.

Been reading up on Lightroom Classic suggested organising of photos, so Carole and I are playing with removable hard drives; very frustrating at times but we'll get there

Thank you for your continued interaction with my offerings; appreciated
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
