Previous
Next
Photo 1619
Hellebore
Another typical Monday, busy. I did log off for lunch (at around 2pm) and popped into the garden and snipped off the only decent looking Hellebore around.
Been reading up on Lightroom Classic suggested organising of photos, so Carole and I are playing with removable hard drives; very frustrating at times but we'll get there
Thank you for your continued interaction with my offerings; appreciated
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1951
photos
146
followers
161
following
443% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
25th January 2021 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
still-life
,
hellebore
,
lockdown
