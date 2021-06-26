Previous
Armed Forces Day by phil_sandford
Armed Forces Day

The last Saturday in June has been deemed by the UK Government as Armed Forces Day. It’s the one day a year that they can say they care about the UK Armed Forces and its Veterans, as opposed to the other 364 days in the year when they do not.
26th June 2021

Phil Sandford

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That's sad, but there are people in the USA who would like to see our armed forces abolished. They don't understand the term Freedom isn't Free and all that it means. Lovely shot!
June 26th, 2021  
Wendy ace
Oh, so true!
It's the same thing here in Canada.
There would be no freedom of the press if it weren't bought and paid for by our military.
June 26th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my. I have never understood why Veterans are not revered and honored for their service, every day. I thought just America had this problem. Thank you for your service, Phil! It’s an honor to know you.
June 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
As said above and by Lou Ann. Bless all of you who protect our counties.
June 26th, 2021  
