Photo 1773
It’s Not The Ritz
but it’s a room and a bed for the night.
I need to be 270 miles South West of home at 0830 tomorrow so I’m doing it in two legs. Overnighting in a Premier Inn in Cheltenham, staying away from folk as best as I can.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
julia
ace
First look I thought you had a little dog in your bed..
June 28th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Nice POV of the feet. Relax a bit and enjoy yourself.
June 28th, 2021
