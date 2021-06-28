Previous
It’s Not The Ritz by phil_sandford
Photo 1773

It’s Not The Ritz

but it’s a room and a bed for the night.

I need to be 270 miles South West of home at 0830 tomorrow so I’m doing it in two legs. Overnighting in a Premier Inn in Cheltenham, staying away from folk as best as I can.

28th June 2021

Phil Sandford

julia ace
First look I thought you had a little dog in your bed..
June 28th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Nice POV of the feet. Relax a bit and enjoy yourself.
June 28th, 2021  
