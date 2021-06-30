Previous
Next
Grass by phil_sandford
Photo 1775

Grass

I’m incredibly successful at growing grass in my flower beds.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautifully captured!
June 30th, 2021  
Jean ace
beautiful weed
June 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise