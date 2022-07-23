Previous
Granddad Duties by phil_sandford
Photo 2163

Granddad Duties

Being forced, forced I tell you, to take the grandwobs to see Minions, The Rise of Gru.

23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details

