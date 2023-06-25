Previous
Flower Meadow by phil_sandford
Photo 2500

Flower Meadow

Having been 100% 'Glastonbury'd' yesterday, catching up on Saturday's highlights (Rick Astley, Pretenders), watching again Guns n Roses (and Grohl & Roses)) which we caught live when we got back from our friends late Saturday night, watching all of Sunday's big stars live (Blondie, Cat Stevens, Elton John (who was just absolutely superb) I didn't touch a camera. So I'm afraid it's one from the other evening when we popped down to the Cathedral for a wander hoping to catch the Red; we didn't but we did find their flower meadow ...............

25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Beryl Lloyd ace
Yup ! Glastonbury was good from the comfort of the recliner ! and this is a beautiful pastel view of your beautiful flower meadow ! - great focus on the poppy bud! fav
June 26th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@beryl Absolutely from the sofa Beryl, I 100% would not want to be there for all the tea in China
June 26th, 2023  
Corinne ace
Lovely!
June 26th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
June 26th, 2023  
Wylie ace
what a lovely riot of colour, fav
June 26th, 2023  
