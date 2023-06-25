Flower Meadow

Having been 100% 'Glastonbury'd' yesterday, catching up on Saturday's highlights (Rick Astley, Pretenders), watching again Guns n Roses (and Grohl & Roses)) which we caught live when we got back from our friends late Saturday night, watching all of Sunday's big stars live (Blondie, Cat Stevens, Elton John (who was just absolutely superb) I didn't touch a camera. So I'm afraid it's one from the other evening when we popped down to the Cathedral for a wander hoping to catch the Red; we didn't but we did find their flower meadow ...............



