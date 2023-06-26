Sign up
Previous
Photo 2501
Allium Sphaerocephalon
Also known as the Drumstick Allium or Bristol Allium.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
drumstick
,
bristol-allium
,
allium-sphaerocephalon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love how they pop out of their outer casing!!
June 26th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Awesome detail!
June 26th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
June 26th, 2023
