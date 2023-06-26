Previous
Allium Sphaerocephalon by phil_sandford
Photo 2501

Allium Sphaerocephalon

Also known as the Drumstick Allium or Bristol Allium.

26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love how they pop out of their outer casing!!
June 26th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Awesome detail!
June 26th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
June 26th, 2023  
