Lupinus by phil_sandford
Photo 2502

Lupinus

Just a different view than normal …….
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super pov ! I didn't recognise it at first! fav
June 28th, 2023  
Bjchip ace
Love it!
June 28th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful! I like the bright purple!
June 28th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
So beautiful, like stacked stars.
June 28th, 2023  
