Previous
Photo 2503
Lupinus
The Lupin from yesterday taken from a more conventional point of view
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Years 1 to 7
iPhone 14
29th June 2023 1:57pm
garden
outdoor
lupin
