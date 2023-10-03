Previous
Just a Bottle by phil_sandford
Photo 2600

Just a Bottle

Busy day, after the IT crash of Monday the client’s UAD was working fine so spent much of the day catching up with lost work. Fitter was in finishing off the Jack n Jill installation and Carole had popped over to Leics to see her Brother.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
712% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise