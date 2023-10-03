Sign up
Previous
Photo 2600
Just a Bottle
Busy day, after the IT crash of Monday the client’s UAD was working fine so spent much of the day catching up with lost work. Fitter was in finishing off the Jack n Jill installation and Carole had popped over to Leics to see her Brother.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th October 2023 6:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bottle
,
still-life
,
blackandwhiteoctober
