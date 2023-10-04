Previous
The Crooked House by phil_sandford
Photo 2601

The Crooked House

Popped out for a sunset and to Castle Square to shoot the Cathedral. It wasn’t lit up, not sure why, we can only imagine that it’s on a timer and it hasn’t been changed now it’s getting dark earlier.

Walked a little way down Steep Hill to the crooked house for today’s photograph instead.

4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Phil Sandford

ace
JackieR ace
Might be thinking about environmental issues and costs, but more likely timer!! Nice contrasts
October 4th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Recognise this building, it was up road from airBnB we used for wedding!!
October 4th, 2023  
Monica
Nice - So long as it doesn't collapse!
October 4th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
So interesting looking...would love to see the interior. Makes for a great B&W with post and beam architecture.
October 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great building and shot . did you meet up with the Crooked man!
October 4th, 2023  
