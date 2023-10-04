Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2601
The Crooked House
Popped out for a sunset and to Castle Square to shoot the Cathedral. It wasn’t lit up, not sure why, we can only imagine that it’s on a timer and it hasn’t been changed now it’s getting dark earlier.
Walked a little way down Steep Hill to the crooked house for today’s photograph instead.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3322
photos
154
followers
166
following
712% complete
View this month »
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
Latest from all albums
2597
610
611
2598
2599
612
2600
2601
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th October 2023 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
crooked-house
,
blackandwhiteoctober
JackieR
ace
Might be thinking about environmental issues and costs, but more likely timer!! Nice contrasts
October 4th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Recognise this building, it was up road from airBnB we used for wedding!!
October 4th, 2023
Monica
Nice - So long as it doesn't collapse!
October 4th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
So interesting looking...would love to see the interior. Makes for a great B&W with post and beam architecture.
October 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great building and shot . did you meet up with the Crooked man!
October 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close