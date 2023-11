Espresso

Nespresso, where I get my coffee from (other subscription services are available) sent me a couple of Espresso glasses together with a couple of sleeves of 'espresso' coffee pods, 40ml, as an 'anniversary gift' I usually buy the 'Mug' pods, 230ml, which I'll drink through the day. I did a couple of the espresso 'shots' and enjoyed them; I've now got half a dozen sleeves of 'Espresso' shots if I want a hit of pure caffeine.



Thanks for dropping by