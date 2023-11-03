Previous
Enid by phil_sandford
Photo 2631

Enid

Carole and I popped up to RAF Waddington and caught the last 10 minutes of the week's practice by Enid (Famous Five) before they knocked off for the weekend.

They've been in the news this week, for all the wrong reasons; from my interaction with them (many years ago) the criticism of their behavior is probably warranted.

3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Phil Sandford

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 3rd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
November 3rd, 2023  
