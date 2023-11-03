Sign up
Previous
Photo 2631
Enid
Carole and I popped up to RAF Waddington and caught the last 10 minutes of the week's practice by Enid (Famous Five) before they knocked off for the weekend.
They've been in the news this week, for all the wrong reasons; from my interaction with them (many years ago) the criticism of their behavior is probably warranted.
Thanks for dropping by
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
2
2
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3358
photos
155
followers
166
following
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2626
2627
616
2628
2629
2630
617
2631
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd November 2023 2:35pm
Tags
red-arrows
alternatenovember
raf-display-team
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 3rd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
November 3rd, 2023
