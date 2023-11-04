Sign up
Previous
Photo 2632
Wee Willy Winky
Have always like this candle holder; managed to use up the last of the matches to light the candle (need to buy some more)
Thanks for dropping by
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
1
0
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3359
photos
155
followers
166
following
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th November 2023 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
candle
,
alternatenovember
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot. Is the black background paper, cloth or what?
November 5th, 2023
