Previous
You Okay Kid? by phil_sandford
Photo 2633

You Okay Kid?

Female Great Crested Grebe and her juvenile on the river at Hartsholme Park this afternoon.

Thanks for dropping by
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
721% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise