Photo 2633
You Okay Kid?
Female Great Crested Grebe and her juvenile on the river at Hartsholme Park this afternoon.
Thanks for dropping by
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3361
photos
155
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
5th November 2023 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lincoln
,
juvenile
,
shire
,
great-crested-grebe
,
hartsholme-park
,
alternatenovember
