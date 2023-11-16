Spud

Those of you who have been following me a while may know that I'm a bit of a Status Quo fan (a rock band that won't be known by my American followers, unless you recall the 1985 Live Aid concert, they opened it at Wembley). I've seen them in their many lineups, the original 1970s Frantic Four of Rossi, Parfitt, Coghlan and Lancaster and the various post 1982/1985 lineups to the present day where only Rossi remains.



John Coglan, known as Spud by the band ('cos Parfit said his bum looked like a sack of spuds in a Carnaby Street outfit) was sacked in 1982 and kind of vanished. He's recently released this book, taking in from when he was the drummer in an Air Training Corps band in the 60s, ,to being seen by Lancaster & Rossi one night and being invited to join Quo to the present day, includig the two Frantic Four reunion tours of 2013 and 2014.



Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac once said that the two greatest shuffle drummers in the world were himself and John Coghlan.



I'm looking forward to reading his version of the events having only so far been able to read (and hear) Rossi's. Sadly Parfitt and Lancaster have both passed away, so we'll never get to hear their side of the story.



Noddy Holder of Slade (another band my American followers have probably never heard of) said that all rock bands split up for one of three reasons, sex, money or musical differences and from reading Rossi's book, all 3 played a part in Quo's break up, we'll see if Coghlan aka Spud, supports that view



Thanks for dropping by



