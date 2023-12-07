Previous
River Witham

Carole and I haven’t seen the Witham flowing as fast as it was last night; any swans would have struggled to fight against it.

7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov and a superb capture - so beautiful and classy ! fav
December 7th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What terrific lighting
December 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Always exciting watching a fast flowing river, I think.
December 7th, 2023  
