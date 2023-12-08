Previous
Connor by phil_sandford
Connor

And his X Box handset birthday cake.
8th December 2023

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Babs ace
He has a lovely smile. Nice cake too.
December 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute. Happy Birthday to him!
December 8th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Sweet portrait shot and impressive cake!
December 8th, 2023  
Barb ace
Darling! Happy birthday, Connor!
December 8th, 2023  
