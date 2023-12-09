Sign up
Previous
Photo 2667
Me n Her
A lovely passer by asked if we’d like our photo taken ………
Thanks for dropping by
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
5
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3422
photos
158
followers
175
following
730% complete
View this month »
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
Latest from all albums
2664
120
2665
633
634
2666
121
2667
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th December 2023 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cold
,
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
old-couple
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic🧑🎄🌲🎅
December 9th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of you both
December 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot of you both - thanks to the stranger !
December 9th, 2023
Rosie Kind
ace
That’s a great photo of you both
December 9th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Very festive!
December 9th, 2023
