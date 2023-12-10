Happy Place

Back at Welford Road for the Champions Cup (used to be the Heineken Cup) match between Tigers and Stormers.



Heineken Cup used to be the Rolls Royce of European Club rugby until they tinkered and Covid got involved. Now it’s just a mess and the format is bonkers.



Stormers (from South Africa, don’t ask how they’re playing in a European tournament) fielded a weakened side and I think my lot thought all they needed to do was turn up; Stormer certainly proved otherwise.



That’s the last of the home games until New Year’s Eve when we play Bath.



Thanks for dropping by