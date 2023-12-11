Previous
Sunset by phil_sandford
Sunset

Captured this sunset, looking back into Lincoln on our way home from a dental appointment.

Thanks for dropping by
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Beverley ace
Wow… truly spectacular
December 11th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Beautiful
December 11th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful
December 11th, 2023  
