Rudolf by phil_sandford
Photo 2670

Rudolf

Our daughter Fiona made this when she was aged 6 or 7. It always amazes is that it comes out of the loft intact and serviceable cor another year. It’s placed on the tree in a good position to be seen as it’s much loved and cherished.

Thanks for dropping by.
12th December 2023

Phil Sandford

Beverley
Loveliness
December 12th, 2023  
Babs
What a lovely keepsake.
December 12th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney
Delightful!
A treasure!
December 12th, 2023  
