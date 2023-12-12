Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2670
Rudolf
Our daughter Fiona made this when she was aged 6 or 7. It always amazes is that it comes out of the loft intact and serviceable cor another year. It’s placed on the tree in a good position to be seen as it’s much loved and cherished.
Thanks for dropping by.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3427
photos
158
followers
175
following
731% complete
View this month »
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
Latest from all albums
2666
121
2667
2668
2669
635
636
2670
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
12th December 2023 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
decoration
,
home-made
Beverley
ace
Loveliness
December 12th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely keepsake.
December 12th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful!
A treasure!
December 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A treasure!