Mute Swan by phil_sandford
Mute Swan

From our walk around Hartsholme the other day; met up with an old military colleague this morning in Lincoln. Haven’t seen each other since 2004 when he left the RAF and we spent a couple of hours catching up and putting the world to rights.

Did the monthly shop on my way home and was able to say ‘ta ra’ to the Grandkids as Carole took them home. Whilst Carole was out, took down one of the trees and put the kitchen/snug back to normal and vacuumed throughout the house.

30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Rob Falbo
Nice !
December 30th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful capture. Love the water drip.
December 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely with the water droplets from its beak!
You will laugh at this…..
I have been in the kitchen since my return & made a cup of tea, but it’s only on reading this that I know that the kitchen tree has been dismantled!! I honestly didn’t notice 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️Doh!
December 30th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic
December 30th, 2023  
