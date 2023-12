Last Game of 2023

The old enemy came to town, Bath, and left with nothing. Funny old game, Bath heavily rotated and left their big boys at home and Tigers for 50 minutes put them to the sword. Substitutions unbalanced the side and we took our foot off the gas and let in a couple of silly scores to make the result a bit more level.



I still think we’re too far off the pace for a Top 4 finish come May, but we’ll see.



Thanks for dropping by.