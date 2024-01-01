Sign up
Photo 2690
Big Sky
Norfolk is supposedly the County of Big Sky, but I reckon the coast of Lincolnshire provides just as impressive shots.
Happy New Year to you all. Thanks for continuing to drop by.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
big-sky
,
anderby-creek
,
lincolnshire-coast
,
theddlesthorpe
