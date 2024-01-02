Rufford Abbey

The third thing that went wrong, my car, was sorted today; they gave me a courtesy car so I popped over to Rufford Park that we’d been told about by a fellow photographer we met at Hartsholme on Boxing Day. The weather was biblical; the river Trent has burst its banks at Newark (where my dealership is) so I went a roundabout way. The standing water on the roads, and fields, is quite staggering but not that surprising given the rain we’ve had of late. Had a quick walk around the park, the grounds of the old Abbey, but the camera stayed in its bag (far too wet). I basically conducted a quick recce for when better weather will make another trip worthwhile. As Carole said, it’s English Heritage so a ruin.



Car repaired, not as expensive as I feared and not either of the wheels Carole and I thought it was.



