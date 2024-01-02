Previous
Rufford Abbey by phil_sandford
Photo 2691

Rufford Abbey

The third thing that went wrong, my car, was sorted today; they gave me a courtesy car so I popped over to Rufford Park that we’d been told about by a fellow photographer we met at Hartsholme on Boxing Day. The weather was biblical; the river Trent has burst its banks at Newark (where my dealership is) so I went a roundabout way. The standing water on the roads, and fields, is quite staggering but not that surprising given the rain we’ve had of late. Had a quick walk around the park, the grounds of the old Abbey, but the camera stayed in its bag (far too wet). I basically conducted a quick recce for when better weather will make another trip worthwhile. As Carole said, it’s English Heritage so a ruin.

Car repaired, not as expensive as I feared and not either of the wheels Carole and I thought it was.

Thanks for dropping by.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
737% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise