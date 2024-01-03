Previous
Sky by phil_sandford
Sky

Another shot from our walk at the coast. Loved the undulating ripples in the sand and a smidgeon of reflection that I got of the clouds.

3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Phil Sandford

Beverley ace
Fabulous pov - stunning colours and beautiful sand ripples - love it
Sue Cooper ace
This is fabulous. Love those ripples.
