Previous
Photo 2692
Sky
Another shot from our walk at the coast. Loved the undulating ripples in the sand and a smidgeon of reflection that I got of the clouds.
Thanks for dropping by.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st January 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
canon
,
coast
,
lincolnshire
Beverley
ace
Fabulous pov - stunning colours and beautiful sand ripples - love it
January 3rd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
This is fabulous. Love those ripples.
January 3rd, 2024
