FOR #16 - Lincoln Cathedral by phil_sandford
Photo 2736

FOR #16 - Lincoln Cathedral

Our monthly get together today in Lincoln; ‘snapped’ this walking from the car park to the pub. There followed around 4 hours of lantern swinging and sandbag dragging amongst good ‘old’ friends over a small quantity of beers.

16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

L. H. ace
It’s great how are you can get a majestic shot just like that going from your car to the pub!
February 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fantastic building. I’m determined to get there one day
February 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super contrasts in your b/w !
February 16th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot in mono
February 16th, 2024  
