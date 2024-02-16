Sign up
Previous
Photo 2736
FOR #16 - Lincoln Cathedral
Our monthly get together today in Lincoln; ‘snapped’ this walking from the car park to the pub. There followed around 4 hours of lantern swinging and sandbag dragging amongst good ‘old’ friends over a small quantity of beers.
Thanks for dropping by.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
4
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3543
photos
161
followers
180
following
749% complete
View this month »
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
Latest from all albums
2730
671
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th February 2024 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lincoln-cathedral
,
for2024
L. H.
ace
It’s great how are you can get a majestic shot just like that going from your car to the pub!
February 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fantastic building. I’m determined to get there one day
February 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super contrasts in your b/w !
February 16th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot in mono
February 16th, 2024
