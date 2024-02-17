Previous
FOR #17 Doddington Church by phil_sandford
Photo 2737

FOR #17 Doddington Church

Carole and I popped out to Doddington Hall today to see the Spring Bulbs. Perhaps a tad early, and very very muddy, but I did capture the church from the Kitchen Garden for today’s subject.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
749% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise