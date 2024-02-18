Previous
FOR #18 Ivy Bench by phil_sandford
FOR #18 Ivy Bench

Have sat on this bench, just by the small maze, in the gardens of Doddington Hall many times. Love how the Ivy is allowed to grown on it and the gardeners leave it be.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

Rick Aubin
Nice black and white of nature taking back over.
February 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Quite nice in bZ&w
February 18th, 2024  
