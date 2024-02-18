Sign up
Photo 2738
FOR #18 Ivy Bench
Have sat on this bench, just by the small maze, in the gardens of Doddington Hall many times. Love how the Ivy is allowed to grown on it and the gardeners leave it be.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
Tags
bench
,
outdoor
,
doddington-hall
,
for2024
Rick Aubin
Nice black and white of nature taking back over.
February 18th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Quite nice in bZ&w
February 18th, 2024
