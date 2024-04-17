St Germain's

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Scothern.



The historic Grade II* listed church was first mentioned in the Domesday Book, in 1086, but has had many periods of rebuilding over the years. St Germain was a 5th century bishop from Auxerre in France; he died in 448AD. St Patrick (born 390 and died 461) appears to have been a pupil of this St Germain. Both saints have stained glass windows dedicated to them in the chancel.



Barlings Abbey owned the church land, and had the right to appoint a priest here from 1154 until 1536. In 1536, during the reformation, the Abbot of Barlings sent money and valuables to the vicar of Scothern for safekeeping, before being arrested for his part in the 'Lincolnshire Rising'. The Abbot was hung at Tyburn, and Barlings Abbey was dissolved in 1537. In 1776, during major rebuilding of the church, a hoard of silver medieval coins was found in a red morocco slipper hidden in a niche of the north aisle. Coincidentally, in 1494, during a regular inspection, the Canons of Barlings were admonished for wearing slippers!



