St Michael’s and All Saints

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Hackthorn.



Hackthorn and a church is mentioned in the Doomsday Book, and the name Hackthorn may be from the old English words 'haca' (a hook or bend), or from 'hagathorn' (hawthorn). The only remnants of the earliest church on this site, are the two arches that are incorporated into the north and west doorways of the present building, and some thick stone slabs of Saxon origin that were found when the present foundations were being laid. By the mid 18th century the church was in very poor repair and restoration work was carried out by the sale of steeple lead and two of the three bells. In 1805 the church was found to be too large for the parish and so it was modernised and reduced in size. By 1844 the church was found to be too small and so it was decided to enlarge it again and it was not until March 4th 1849 that the first service was held. However, heavy rain in December came through the new roof and the angle had to be realigned. By March 1851 the church was entirely finished.



